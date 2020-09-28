New Delhi, September 28: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday appealed to all Congress-ruled states to consider options for bringing laws to overrule contentious farm laws. Sonia Gandhi asked party-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass legislation under Article 254(2) to nullify the laws. Farm Bills Enacted as Law, President Ram Nath Kovind Gives Assent.

Congress' Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said in a statement: "The Congress President has asked party-ruled states to explore the possibilities to pass laws in their respective states under Article 254(2) of the Constitution, which allows the state legislatures to pass laws to override central laws that then go for President's assent."

Venugopal further added, "This will enable the states to negate the unacceptable anti-farmers' provisions in the three draconian agricultural laws, that will lead to the abolition of MSPs and disruption of APMCs in Congress-ruled states, and save the farmers from grave injustice done by the central govt." Agricultural Reform Bills: Rajya Sabha Passes 2 Farm Bills Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders And Farmers.

Statement by Sonia Gandhi:

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi (in file pic) has appealed to all Congress-ruled states to explore possibilities of bypassing these tyrannical legislations by passing laws so that farmers could be spared from grave injustice done by the Centre: Congress https://t.co/zJFBxRwYAh pic.twitter.com/UIan4WsIMH — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The Congress on Monday undertook nationwide agitation in state capitals under the aegis of the Pradesh Congress Committees against the laws. The grand old party will also observe "Kisan-Mazdoor Bachao Divas" on October 2 by holding dharnas and marches at every assembly and district headquarters across the country.

The bills have stirred protests across the country because farmers fear they will no longer get the Minimum Support Price. The Congress rules-state of Punjab is the epicentre of farmers' protest. Opposition parties term these bills as "anti-farmer".

