New Delhi, January 26: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday said there are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation against new farm laws and called upon farmers to maintain discipline. His remarks came in the wake of reports of violence after farmers did not follow the marked route for their tractor march on Republic Day and forcibly entered central Delhi by removing police barricades.

"We know the people who are trying to create disturbance, they have been identified. There are people from political parties who are trying to malign the agitation," Tikait told ANI. He said those indulging in violence are not farmers.

In a tweet, he called upon farmer union members to carry out tractor parade only on designated route.

"Farmers should maintain discipline and carry out parade on the designated route. If some people have forgotten the route and entered Delhi, they should reach the site of the protest,"he said.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.