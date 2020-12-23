New Delhi, December 23: Farmers protesting at the Singhu border are "ready for talks" with the Centre again, provided that the government does "not repeat meaningless amendments". The announcement was made by the United Farmers' Front, which is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws. UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says Working Continuously to 'Increase Productivity of Farmers'.

"We urge the govt not to repeat those meaningless amendments which we have rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing so that it can be made an agenda, and the process of negotiation can be started as soon as possible," Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav said while reading out the letter which the United Farmers' Front wrote to the Centre.

"We want to assure Centre that protesting farmers and unions are ready for a discussion with government. We're waiting for govt to take the discussion forward with an open mind and neat intention," Yadav further quoted the letter as saying. At the presser, he was joined by other farmer leaders including All India Kisan Sabha chief Hannan Mollah.

The farmer leaders condemned the government for antagonising the protesting farmers, and holding talks with agrarian groups who are not linked to their stir. The measures, they claimed, are part of the Centre's ploy to weaken the movement launched by farmers to safeguard their right to minimum support prices (MSP).

"Govt is constantly holding talks with so-called Farmers' leaders and organisations, who're not associated with our movement at all. This is an attempt to break our movement. Govt is dealing with protesting farmers, the way it deals with its opposition," Yadav said.

Shiv Kumar Kakka, National President of Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh, also reiterated the need to resume talks. He, however, added that the onus is on the government to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue by halting the implementation of the controversial laws.

Yudhvir Singh of the Bhartiya Kisan Union appealed the central government to not to undermine the farmers' movement. "The way Centre is carrying this process of talks, it's clear that government wants to delay this issue and break morale of protesting farmers. Government is taking our issues lightly, I'm warning them to take cognisance of this matter and find a solution soon," he was reported as saying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2020 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).