New Delhi, January 8: The eighth round of meeting held on Friday between farmers leaders and the Centre remained inconclusive. The talks were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to break the deadlock over the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September last year. The farmer leaders demanded the complete rollback of the laws. However, the government said that it could only amend the laws. The next round of talks will take place on January 15.

Protesters were represented by over 40 leaders of various farm unions. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash represented the government side. According to reports, in today's meeting, heated discussion took place between the two sides. Farmers leaders said that they would return home only if the government roll back the laws. Farmers Agitation: Parents Taking Kids to Border of National Capital to Show 'Struggle' and Lend Support to Farmers Protest.

Tomar said that no decision could be made in the eighth round of talks. He stated, "Discussion on the laws was taken up, but no decision could be made. Govt urged that if farmer unions give an option other than repealing, we'll consider it. But no option could be presented, so the meeting was concluded & it was decided to hold next meeting on January 15."

Narendra Tomar's Statement:

Those supporting the protest are of the view that the laws be repealed & there are many others who support the laws. Govt is continuously talking to the unions who want these laws be repealed. We also give appointment to those supporting the laws, when they request us: Agri Min https://t.co/xL7q2BlF2a pic.twitter.com/5gD2OyWzds — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

During the meeting, farmers leaders showed placards stating, "'We will either die or win". After the meeting, Hannan Mollah, General Secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, said, "There was a heated discussion, we said we don't want anything other than repeal of laws. We won't go to any Court, this (repeal) will either be done or we'll continue to fight. Our parade on January 26 will go on as planned." Farmers' Talks With Centre Remain Inconclusive as Government Refuses to Roll Back Farm Laws; Next Round of Meeting on January 8.

In the sixth round of meeting which was held on December 30, ended on a positive note with the government agreeing on two points. On January 7, thousands of farmers protesting on the Delhi borders organised a 'tractor march' amid tight security, describing the event as a "rehearsal" for a similar roadshow proposed on January 26 to oppose the three new Central farm laws. Farmers leaders also announced to burn copies of the controversial farm laws on the occasion of Lohri.

Since November 26, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, among other issues. Farmers fear that the new farm laws will dilute the minimum support price by destroying APMCs.

Statement by Rakesh Tikhait:

Farmers won't relent before the laws are repealed. We'll come on 15th again. We're not going anywhere. The govt wanted to talk about amendments. We don't wish to have clause wise discussions. We simply want a repeal of the new farm laws: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, Bharatiya Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/wAB0YXq2wt — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2021

Notably, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, sought response of the Centre on a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of newly enacted three farm laws on grounds including that Parliament lacked power to make legislations on the subject. The plea also raised questions over the validity of "the Constitution (3rd Amendment Act) of 1954" which allegedly empowered the Centre to frame the controversial laws on agriculture. The matter will be heard on January 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).