New Delhi, Jan 3: In what could be called an unconventional way of imparting practical life lessons, parents are visiting the borders of the national capital, where the farmers are on strike over the new agri laws along with their children, and also lend their support to the farmers' agitation.

Interestingly, people are coming from all parts of Delhi-NCR to the borders, and the number of visitors was more during the weekend.

Jaspal Singh, a resident of Shahdara area in Delhi, who works in a private company said that due to work on weekdays, he participates in this movement on Saturday or Sunday along with his wife and three and a half-year-old daughter. Farmers Agitation: Will Continue to Sit Here if Govt Doesn't Accept Demands, Says Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait.

"I work in a private company, I only have a holiday on Saturday and Sunday, and I can come here once a week," he told IANS.

"Being the son of a farmer, I support this movement. By coming here, I and my wife serve the farmers. I also bring my daughter so that she can also learn how to serve in our religion and also see how movements go. "

Harmandeep Kaur from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand has also joined the movement along with her entire family, including her 2-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter.

Harmandeep arrived here on Friday and went back to her house on Saturday evening. "We had come once before but did not bring our children at that time," she told IANS.

"We want to show the children what we are doing with the farmers. This movement will be noted in the chapters of history and these children will be their witnesses."

Tejinder Singh Soni, who hails from Delhi's Krishna Nagar area, has also come with his family to participate in the agitation, along with his 2-year-old daughter.

Tejinder has been visiting the borders every week for the past 15 days, and now has brought his 2-year-old daughter.

According to Tejinder, "We have to tell our children about this movement. This is not a small movement, its echo will remain for the next 100 years and our children should know about the struggle of the farmers."

In fact, every requirement of goods is being made available to the farmers on the border. Apart from food and drinks, arrangements have been made for hot water, geysers, blankets, quilts, and all kinds of clothes to beat the winter chill.

Antarjot, a school student and Delhi resident, told IANS: "I go back with my father every evening and come back the next morning. My studies have not started yet and till then I am serving here."

Along with the youths, elderly farmers are also agitating here to lend their support to the protest against the government's new farm laws. Apart from the Langar, medical camps, ambulances are stationed here for 24 hours. At the same time, farmers have also taken the responsibility of security with the police administration and are also helping in maintaining the law and order.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2021 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).