New Delhi, January 4: The seventh round of talks between farmers' leaders and the Centre concluded at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The talks remained inclusive as farmers wanted the complete rollback of the three controversial farm laws and rejected the Centre's offer of amending the laws. The next round of talks is scheduled to take place on January 8. 'New Farm Laws Have Given New Rights And Opportunities to Farmers', Says PM Narendra Modi During Mann Ki Baat, Asks People Not to Believe in Rumours.

After the meeting, farmers leaders said that the protest would not be withdrawn until the three laws are repealed. Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson, Rakesh Tikhait, said that farmers would not go home until the laws are withdrawn. Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, stated, "Government is under tremendous pressure. We all said that this is our demand (repeal of the laws). We don't want a discussion on any other topic except for on repeal of the laws. Protests will not be withdrawn until the repeal of laws."

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar the Government wanted farmers to discuss three laws clause-wise. Tomar said, "We could not reach any solution as farmer union remained adamant on the repeal of the laws." The union minister expressed hope that a meaningful discussion would take place in the next round of talks. Tomar said, "Looking at today's discussion, I hope that we will have a meaningful discussion during our next meeting, and we will come to a conclusion." Aam Aadmi Party to Provide Free Wi-Fi to Farmers' Protesting at Singhu Border.

The meeting had started around 2.30 p.m. at Vigyan Bhavan in the presence of Tomar, Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash. Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and other Ministry officials have also attended the meeting.

Notably, the sixth round of meeting which was held on December 30, ended on a positive note with the Government agreeing on two points. The agitating farmers have already announced they will take out a tractor rally towards Delhi on Republic Day, besides a series of programmes in a bid to intensify their protest if their demands to withdraw the three contentious farm laws enacted in September and a written assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) are not met.

Since November 26, thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at the borders of the national capital demanding the repeal of the three farm laws, among other issues. Farmers fear that the new farm laws will dilute the minimum support price by destroying APMCs.

