Hyderabad, October 11: A speeding Ferrari car mowed down a pedestrian who was walking on a footpath in Hyderabad's Madhapur on Sunday afternoon. Another person was injured in the accident. Naveen Kumar Goud, who was driving the Ferrari car, has been arrested by police. He was travelling from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur when the mishap happened. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Yesu Babu. Speeding Volkswagen Polo GTI Skids off Biodiversity Flyover in Hyderabad, 1 Killed; Video Goes Viral.

According to reports, Yesu Babu was walking on a footpath at 100 Feet Road when the speeding Ferrari rammed into him. The car halted after injuring another person, Shaik Jilani. Babu, a watchman at a newly-constructed apartment building, died on the spot. The accused, Naveen Kumar Goud lost control of the vehicle and it swerved to the left and jumped on the footpath, after a crash, reported The New Indian Express quoting police.

Following the accident, Jilani was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while the body of Babu was sent to Osmania hospital mortuary for postmortem. According to Madhapur DCP M Venkateshwarulu, Goud is an employee of PP Reddy of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). He works as a driver. Five on Picnic Killed as Speeding Car Overturns in Telangana.

The deceased Yesu Babu is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. They had moved to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh's East Godawari district a few years ago.

