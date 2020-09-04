Hyderabad, Sept 4 (PTI) Five friends on a picnic trip died when the car in which they were travelling overturned and hit a roadside water supply pipeline in Nalgonda district in Telangana early Friday, police said.

The accident occurred in Chinthapally mandal when the man at the wheels lost control of the "overspeeding" vehicle, resulting in it turning turtle and hitting the huge pipe, killing all the five occupants, they said.

The victims, aged under 30, were on their way to Nagarjunasagar Dam, a popular tourist spot, from the city, police said.

