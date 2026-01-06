Mumbai, January 6: Silver rate in India remained near record levels on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, as geopolitical instability continues to drive massive demand for safe-haven assets. Following a dramatic surge earlier in the week, retail silver is trading at INR 2,48,100 per kilogram in major northern and western cities. Check the current silver rates in major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Kerala, and Vadodara. Silver Rate Today, January 5, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

The "white metal" has seen an extraordinary performance recently, soaring over 140% in the past year. This growth is largely attributed to silver's designation as a US critical mineral and its essential role in green energy technologies, such as solar panels and electric vehicle components. Silver Rate Today, January 4, 2025: Check Latest Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Silver Rates Today: January 6, 2026 (Per Kilogram)

City Silver Price Today Delhi INR 2,48,100 Mumbai INR 2,48,100 Chennai INR 2,56,900 Hyderabad INR 2,65,100 Bengaluru INR 2,48,100 Ahmedabad INR 2,48,100 Kolkata INR 2,48,100 Pune INR 2,48,100 Kerala INR 2,65,100 Vadodara INR 2,48,100

The current market is characterised by a "structural deficit," where the demand for silver in green energy sectors, specifically solar panels and electric vehicle components, is outstripping the available mining supply. This, combined with its recent designation as a US critical mineral, has transformed silver from a simple investment metal into a strategic industrial asset.

Silver Rate: What Is Driving Prices

Internationally, spot silver is trading near USD 76.70 per ounce, a staggering rise compared to the same period last year. Analysts at major bullion associations suggest that the "white metal" is benefiting from a dual-trigger: its traditional role as a hedge against war-related inflation and its modern role in the global technology race.

While prices in Delhi and Mumbai have stabilised around the INR 2.48 lakh mark today, cities in South India often command a premium due to higher jewelry demand and differing logistics costs. Market experts advise that while the broader trend remains bullish, the market may see short-term volatility as traders react to upcoming US employment data and further developments in the Venezuela transition.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).