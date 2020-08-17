Palghar, August 17: A fire erupted at a factory of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday evening. According to reports, the fire broke out after a blast at the plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals. The explosion occurred at around 7:30 pm. A person died and three workers were seriously wounded in the fire. The identities of the deceased and injured persons were not immediately known. Pune Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs Chemical Factory in Kurkumbh MIDC Area.

It was not clear what caused the blast. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to a periphery of around 10 kms, including Boisar and Nandgaon sea coast. "The blast is believed to have occurred in the reactor during a process, shattering the window panes of adjoining pharma units too." Pradip Kasbe, senior inspector of the Boisar Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) police station, told TOI.

There were 14 workers at the plant when the blast took place. While one died and three were injured, ten escaped unhurt. The injured workers were rushed to the Tunga Hospital. The area has been cordoned off and rescue operation is underway. The Director of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), Vasai, will submit a report and based on which an FIR will be registered. A case of accident, however, has been registered.

