Fire in Mumbai: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at a Jogeshwari Godown, 7 Fire Tenders Bring Raging Flames Under Control

Fire breaks out in Jogeshwari godown (Photo credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 5: A fire had broken out in a godown in Mumbai'sJogeshwari area early in the morning. Seven fire engines were called to douse the raging flames. In the latest ANI tweet, the fire has been brought under control now. The cooling operation is underway and no injuries have been reported yet.

Early this year, in a similar incident, a major fire broke out at a godown in Thane's Mumbra on early morning hours. Fire tenders had immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Similarly, last year as well, a massive fire broke out in a chemical godown in Bhiwandi. Bhiwandi: Fire Breaks Out in Chemical Godown, Rescue Operations Underway.

Check ANI tweet:

#UPDATE Fire which had broken out in a godown in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area is under control now. Cooling operation is underway. No injuries have been reported yet. https://t.co/dVgAWMg9oK — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

Last year a level 4 fire broke out at MTNL Building in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex area. Fire brigade officials were informed as soon as the incident took place and they came to the spot to rescue several employees who were trapped in the building for long.