New Delhi, January 25: Galwan Valley hero Colonel Santosh Babu was awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously on Monday. Col babu lost his life in a fight with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley clash in June last year. Mahavir Chakra is the second-highest wartime gallantry medal. Col Babu was 16 Bihar Commanding Officer. Names of Indian Army Personnel, Who Were Killed in Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh, to Be Inscribed on National War Memorial.

Apart from Col Babu, other heroes of the Galwan Valley clash - Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren of 16 Bihar, Naik Deepak Singh of 16 Bihar, Sepoy Gurtej Singh of 3 Punjab and Havildar V Palani- were awarded Vir Chakra -the third highest gallantry wartime award, posthumously. Meanwhile, Major Anuj Sood of 21 Rashtriya Rifles was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously). Padma Awards 2021 Full List Announced: S P Balasubramaniam, Shinzo Abe Among 7 Padma Vibhushan Awardees; View Complete List.

Check Full List here:

The Galwan valley clash took place on June 15 last year when Indian troops led by Colonel Babu took on the Chinese troops near the patrolling point 14 area. India lost 20 troops in the fiercest clash between the two sides in a long time while the Chinese also suffered significant casualties.

The wartime Chakra series awards include highest Paramvir Chakra, Mahavir Chakra and Vir Chakra. The peacetime highest gallantry awards include Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra and Shaurya Chakra. On the eve of Republic Day 2021, the central government also announced list of distinguished awards, including Param Vashisht Seva Medal, Ati Vashisht Seva Medal and Yudh Seva Medal.

