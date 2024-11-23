Shillong, November 23: In a boost to the ruling National People's Party (NPP) in Meghalaya, party candidate and chief minister's wife Mehtab Chandee Agitok Sangma won the Gambegre constituency bypoll by a margin of over 4,500 votes. Chandee secured 12,679 votes while her nearest candidate Sadhiarani M Sangma of AITC manage to secure 8,084 votes, followed by Congress' Jingjang M Marak with 7,695 votes.

With this win, the NPP strength in the House increased to 32 in the 60-member Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. BJP's Bernard N Marak secured 710 votes whereas two independent candidates, Jerry A Sangma and Sengkrabirth M Marak, bagged 706 and 147 votes, respectively. In her reaction soon after getting elected, Chandee said, "We were hopeful that we will win and that is what has happened". Gambegre By-Election Result 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's Wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma Leading in Gambegre Bypoll.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the result was on expected lines as the people of Gambegre wanted for change especially in terms of development. "We are very happy that the people of Gambegre voted for development and we are committed to that. I take this opportunity to thank the people of Gambegre," said Sangma. "Voters are intelligent. They know what is good for them and how they should vote in every election. In this election, people have voted specifically for change in terms of the constituency and development," he said.