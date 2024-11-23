Gambegre By-Election Result 2024: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma's Wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma Leading in Gambegre Bypoll

Shillong, November 23: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's wife Mehtab Chandee Sangma has secured early leads in the bypoll to Gambegre constituency in West Garo Hills district, officials said on Saturday. Mehtab, the National People's Party (NPP) candidate, is leading by around 1,000 votes over her nearest rival TMC's Sadhiarani M Sangma, securing close to 3,400 votes in the first round of counting, they said.

BJP's Bernard Marak is trailing, securing 151 votes, while Independents Jerry and Sengkrabirth have managed 264 and 37 votes, respectively. The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Congress MLA Saleng A Sangma, days after he won the Tura Parliamentary seat earlier this year.

