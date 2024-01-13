Gas Leak in Bihar: Over 20 Students Fall Unconscious in School in Munger District As Gas Leaks From Chemistry Lab, Hospitalised

Patna, January 12: Over 20 students on Friday fell unconscious at a school in Bihar's Munger district following gas leakage from the Chemistry lab, an official said. The incident happened at Notre-Dame Academy in Munger city. A senior Health Department official said that ambulances were sent to the school and the students were shifted to hospital. Bihar Gas Leak: One Killed, Over 30 Admitted to Hospital After Inhaling Ammonia Gas Leak From Cylinder in Hajipur (See Pics).

"The pungent smell of the gas affected the students. They became unconscious and fell on the ground," Dr. Raman Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital, Munger.

