Germany's climate protection minister has said the country is on target to reduce greenhouse gases by the end of the decade.German Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck on Friday said he believed that the country could meet its climate protection target for 2030.

The announcement came as Germany's Federal Environment Agency confirmed that initial projections for Europe's biggest economy showed emissions falling by around 10% year-on-year in 2023.

Under the Climate Protection Act, Germany has committed itself to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 1990.

"If we stay on course, we will achieve our climate targets for 2030," Habeck said, referring to new German Federal Environment Agency figures.

"For the first time ever the numbers show Germany is on track," the minister said.

