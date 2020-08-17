Mumbai, August 17: Gold prices in India fell on Monday, tracking a drop in the global rates. According to a Livemint report, on MCX, October gold futures slipped 0.04 percent to Rs 52,207 per 10 gram. Silver futures, however, edged 0.35 percent higher to Rs 67,403 per kg.

Last week, gold had tumbled over 4 percent in India. Spot gold prices in India(Rs 52,240) have increased since yesterday(Rs 52,230). The spot gold prices in India witnessed a growth of 0.02 percent, despite global gold prices($1,941.5) saw a drop of 0.29 percent.

The price of a 10-gram 24 carat gold is at Rs 52,500 in Mumbai. On the other hand, customers will have to pay Rs 54,460 in Kolkata for a 10-gram 24-carat gold. In Chennai, the rate for a 10-gram 24-carat gold is 55,320, according to Good Returns report.

