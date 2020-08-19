Mumbai, August 19: The gold and silver prices dipped today in the Indian market. On MCX, October gold futures fell 0.5 percent to Rs 53,313 per 10 gram while silver futures declined 0.8 percent to Rs 68,938 per kg. According to a Livemint report, in the last two sessions, the gold rate had jumped Rs 1,300 per 10 gram while silver had increased 2,100 per kg.

The spot gold prices on the other hand, in India, were at Rs.53,220, which witnessed a growth of 0.02 percent, despite global gold prices($1995.2) saw a drop of 0.27 percent. India’s COVID-19 Tally Nears 28 Lakh Mark With Spike of 64,531 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 52,889.

Customers can buy a 10-gram 24-carat gold at Rs 53,220 in Mumbai. On the other hand, in Kolkata customers will be able to buy a 10-gram 24-carat gold for Rs 55,710. The price for a 10-gram 24-carat gold is at Rs 56,370 on Wednesday, according to Good Returns report.

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to Rs. 74.7 as compared to the previous close of Rs. 74.6. The fluctuation in the price of gold depends on a lot of external factors. For e.g. the rise of the dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today.

