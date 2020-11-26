New Delhi, November 26: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday morning said that he tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter, Rai confirmed the news and said that he got himself tested after initial symptoms of coronavirus following which he turned out to be positive. "Those who have come to my contact in the last few days, please take care and get tested," tweeted Gopal Rai.

The national capital has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases. Delhi on Wednesday recorded 5,246 new cases of coronavirus in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49 percent, the lowest since October 28, while 99 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,720 on Wednesday. India Reports 44,489 COVID-19 Cases, 524 Deaths in A Day; Country's Coronavirus Tally Crosses 92.66 Lakh-Mark, Fatality Toll Mounts to 1,35,223.

Gopal Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19

शुरुआती लक्षणों के बाद कोरोना टेस्ट कराया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग भी मेरे संर्पक में आए हैं कृपया वो अपना ध्यान रखें और टेस्ट करवा लें। — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 26, 2020

India reported 44,489 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the coronavirus tally to 92,66,706. On account of the rising cases, several restrictions including night curfews have been imposed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 10:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).