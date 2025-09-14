Greater Noida, September 14: A 37-year-old woman, along with her 11-year-old son, died by suicide allegedly due to her son's health issues in Greater Noida on Sunday. Speaking to ANI, DCP Central Noida Shakti Mohan Awasthi, said that police recovered a suicide note, which indicated the child had been unwell for a long time. Double Suicide Rocks Greater Noida: Mother, 11-Year-Old Son End Lives by Jumping From 13th Floor at Ace City Society in Bisrakh Area.

"The police team reached the spot immediately, identified the bodies, and sent them for postmortem. A suicide note was recovered, which mentioned that the child had been unwell for a long time." Awasthi said. Currently, the bodies have been sent for postmortem, and the police are further investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.