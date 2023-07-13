Greater Noida, July 13: A massive fire broke out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida on Thursday, an official said. People were seen jumping from the third and fifth floor of the building. The incident occurred at Galaxy Plaza under Bisrakh Police Station area of Greater Noida. The cause of the fire is not known but a short-circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, the police said. Noida Building Fire Video: People Jump From Third Floor as Blaze Erupts at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1.

Blaze Erupts at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1 (Greater Noida West). People seen jumping from the third floor. pic.twitter.com/nZVwOSgkzs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

Fire tenders and a police team of Bisrakh Kotwali have reached the spot. The exact number of those injured or casualties is yet to be confirmed.

