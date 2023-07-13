A major fire broke out at a shopping mall in Greater Noida on Thursday. Several people were caught on camera jumping from the third floor of the building as a blaze erupted at Galaxy Plaze in Gaur City 1. According to sources, the short circuit is said to be the reason for the incident. More details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Automobile Showroom in Mayapuri Phase-1, Dowsing Operation Underway.

Noida Building Fire Video:

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Gaur City 1 (Greater Noida West). People seen jumping from the third floor. pic.twitter.com/nZVwOSgkzs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 13, 2023

