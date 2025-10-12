A man from Mumbai recently took to Reddit to share a harrowing experience after he was scammed by a woman whom he met on a dating app, Aisle. The man's Reddit post titled "Got scammed through dating app" has gone viral since shared online. The Mumbai man recalled how a casual meetup turned into a costly lesson for him, thereby leaving him nearly INR 10,000 poorer. In his post, the man said that he met the girl on the dating app Aisle and decided to meet her one evening near Upvan Lake in Thane. He further said that after waiting for almost an hour, the woman arrived and suggested they go to a nearby bar. "She was at a place near a bar and suggested we go there since it was close. Dumb me thought - yea, why not and went inside to a big hall with chairs around, music playing but there were very few people." The Reddit user said that this should have been the first red flag he should've noted and should have left then itself. The man further said that they went to a place identified on the bill as Paablo Baar and Lounch. He said that the woman started ordering rounds of premium Blue Label whisky without specifying the quantity, while he stuck to a beer and later a vodka. "And she kept on ordering blue label until she had 4 and the waiter came for the bill. Turned out it was 24k bill added with 2k service charges and they gave 60ml of it," he added. The Redditor said that he eventually paid INR 10,000 under pressure as several waiters "looked like someone you don’t want to mess with. He also claimed other people in the bar also appeared to be caught in similar scams. Dating App Scam Busted in Borivali: 22 Arrested After Mumbai Police Bust Gang Duping People With Inflated Hotel Bills, Know the Modus Operandi.

Mumbai Man Explains How He Fell Prey to Aisle Dating App Scam in Thane

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

