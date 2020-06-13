Coronavirus in India: Live Map

GST Intelligence Conducts Raids at 16 Locations of 3 Pan Masala Companies in Madhya Pradesh, Seize Unaccounted Finished Goods Worth Rs 1.74 Crores

News Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 03:22 PM IST
GST Intelligence conducts raids on three pan masala and tobacco companies in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi/Bhopal, June 13: The Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence on Saturday informed that they have conducted raids at 16 locations of three pan masala and tobacco companies in Madhya Pradesh in connection with GST evasion amounting to Rs 225 crores. The directorate said that the joint raids were conducted along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.

Informing about the latest development, Directorate General of GST Intelligence said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "GST evasion amounting to Rs 225 crores was detected in joints raids of Directorate General of GST Intelligence & Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at 16 locations of 3 pan masala & tobacco companies in Madhya Pradesh." GST Council Meet: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Relief on Late Fees For GST Return Filing, Check Details.

Adding more, the department said, "The operations have led to a seizure of unaccounted finished goods worth Rs 1.74 crores, raw materials, 15 machines & 10 trucks used for the clandestine manufacture of pan masala/tobacco."

Here's what Directorate General of GST Intelligence said:

Earlier on Friday, the GST Council meeting, headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, took place for the first time since the country went into lockdown. In the meeting, the FM gave relaxations for those have no tax liabilities but who have not filed their returns between July 2017-Jan 2020.

Announcing relief for the small taxpayers, FM said, "Small taxpayers will have to pay no interest for late furnishing of GST returns till July 6, 2020; after that, the interest rate has been reduced to 9 percent, this will be valid till September 30."

She also said that for people who have a tax liability, a maximum late fee for non-filing of GSTR-3B returns for the period July 2017 - January 2020 has been capped to Rs 500. This will apply to all returns submitted during July 1, 2020 - September 30, 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 03:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
GST GST Evasion GST Intelligence pan masala
