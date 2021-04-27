Ahmedabad, April 27: Amid a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced night curfew in nine more cities. The night curfew was earlier declared in 20 cities. As per the fresh order, night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am will be imposed in Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhota Udaipur and Veraval-Somnath. All essential services will continue. Grocery stores, vegetable shops, fruit shops, medical store, dairies, bakeries will remain open.

On April 6, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced night curfew in 20 cities namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Patan, Godhra, Dahod, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, and Amreli. The restrictions will remain enforce till May 5.

The state government also said malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, auditoriums, gyms, swimming pools, water parks, public gardens, salon, spas and other amusement activities will be closed in all 29 cities. All APMCs will be closed, only APMCs associated with vegetables and fruits can be continued, it added. All places of worship will remain shut for public.

Bus services run by the government will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity, said the government. It also allowed maximum 50 people at weddings and 20 people at funerals.

Gujarat Night Curfew: Know What's Allowed and What's Not

All industries, manufacturing units, factories & construction activities to continue in these 29 cities. All medical and paramedical services will remain the same. All restaurants in these 29 cities will be closed only take-away services can be continued: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

Public access to religious places across the state will be closed. Only administrators & priests will be able to perform puja. Public bus transport will continue in the entire state with 50% capacity. Maximum 50 people at weddings & 20 people at funerals allowed: Gujarat CMO — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2021

According to the central government, Gujarat is among 12 states that are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new COVID-19 cases. The state registered a record 14,340 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, which took the overall tally to 5,10,373. The death toll due to coronavirus also surged to 6,486 with a staggering 158 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours.

At present, there are 1,21,461 active cases, while the recovery rate stands at 74.93 per cent. Over 94 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 20 lakh have been given the second, as per the Health Department.

