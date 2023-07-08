Vadodara, July 8: In a tragic accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, a labourer lost his life while two others were injured after a soil mound collapsed on them at a construction site on Saturday. The incident occurred near Chakli Circle, where the workers were constructing the foundation of a multi-storey building. Haryana: Mound of Earth Collapses in Hisar; Labourer Buried Alive, Two Injured While Working on Sewerage Line Project.

According to the fire department, rain-soaked soil unexpectedly gave way, trapping the trio. On receiving the alert, fire department personnel arrived at the scene. Gujarat Building Collapse: Three Dead, Five Injured As Three-Storey Block Collapses in Jamnagar.

Despite their efforts, one of the trapped workers, identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Bhil from Limdi in Dahod district, was declared dead on the spot. The other two labourers were successfully rescued in an operation lasting nearly two hours. They are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

