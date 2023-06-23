Jamnagar, June 23: A three-storey block collapsed in the Sadhna colony area of Jamnagar in Gujarat, leaving 3 persons dead and 5 injured, officials said. A rescue operation was underway at the time of filing this report.

"Three people died and five were injured in a building collapse in Sadhana colony today. The Gujarat Housing Board had repeatedly warned people against living in this apartment building as it had been declared unsafe. A search and rescue operation is underway," DN Modi, municipal commissioner, Jamnagar, said. Gujarat Building Collapse Video: Three-Storey Residential Building Collapses in Jamnagar; Four Persons Rescued, Many Feared Trapped.

Watch Video: Building Collapse in Gujarat

VIDEO | Several feared trapped under the debris of a building that collapsed in Sadhna Colony of Gujarat's Jamnagar earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/5DVSCW5qml — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2023

The BJP's Jamnagar MP Poonamben informed that 5 of the 8 persons, who were trapped in the immediate aftermath of the block collapse, were rescued. Balcony Collapse in Gujarat Video: Major Accident During Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad as Gallery of Building Collapses on Procession, 11 Injured.

"An apartment building in Sadhana Colony collapsed today. About 8 persons were trapped under the debris and 5 of them have been rescued so far. The search and rescue operation is underway," Poonamben said. Further details are awaited.

