Hisar, July 7: A 25-year-old labourer was buried alive and two were injured when a mound of earth collapsed while they working on a sewerage line project in the Mahavir Colony area here, police said on Friday. The victim Ramesh was a resident of Sanyokara village in Karnal district. Monu and Baljeet, the two rescued labourers, have been admitted to a hospital and are out of danger, the police said.

Work was going on at the site for the past 15 days. On Friday, when some labourers were working, the mound of soil collapsed on them.

Three labourers were buried in the soil. Two were rescued with the help of an earth mover. However, when Ramesh was brought out, he was already dead, the police said.