Ahmedabad, June 3: In a shocking incident, a man in Gujarat's Ahmedabad killed his wife after the duo had a quarrel. Reports inform that the 30-year-old man killed his 25-year-old wife by hitting her on the head with a ceiling fan motor after the couple had a heated argument that triggered a fight between them. According to a report by TOI, the victim, identified as Gauri Parmar, had married the accused named Gautam Parmar just three months ago.

The accused is a resident of Chandrabhaga Housing Society in Ahmedabad. Soon after the incident, the brother of the deceased lodged an FIR in connection with the murder of his sister with Vadaj police. The complainant, named Kaushik Parmar, informed the police that the couple- Gautam and Gauri, were living in a rented house and Gautam was working for a private bank. Gujarat Shocker: Elderly Man Stabbed to Death in Morbi District.

A team of Vadaj police registered a complaint of murder against the accused- Gautam. In his complaint, Kaushik said that his wife, Geeta, called him and said that Gauri had suffered severe injuries after Gautam hit her with a fan motor on her head. The TOI report states that soon after the incident of domestic violence came to light, locals called a 108 ambulance, but the victim was dead by then.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).