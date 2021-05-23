Gandhinagar, May 23: In a shocking incident, an elderly man was stabbed to death by a man whose sister eloped with the former's son around one-and-a-half months back and married him. As per report, the incident took place on Friday in Varsamedi village of Morbi district in Gujarat when the deceased, identified as Bharat Vaghela, was returning to his home along with his wife Bhanu after visiting her mother in Varsamedi village.Gujarat Shocker: Cousins in Love End Life by Laying Down on Railway Track Fearing Society Would Not Accept Their Relationship.

As per report, the accused, identified as Dinu Mahaliya stopped the couple of their way back home after and allegedly killed Vaghela. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead, as per a report by Times of India. Mahaliya was reportedly upset about the marriage of sister with the deceased's son, despite families' disapproval. Both the families came to know about their relationship four months back and following a confrontation, the boy's family had settled in Mota Dahisara.Gujarat Shocker: Two Newborn Girls Found Abandoned in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur.

The police told the Times of India that Mahaliya had learnt that Vaghela and Bhanu had come to Varsamedi village, so he waited on the outskirts of the village for the couple to leave in the evening. The accused was reportedly detained by the police on Saturday, is kept in quarantine and his coronavirus test reports are awaited.

