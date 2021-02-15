Gandhinagar, February 15: In a shocking incident, two newborn girls were found abandoned in two different stops at Vejalpur area in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday. Fortunately, both of the baby girls were rescued and are currently admitted at city's Civil Hospital for treatment, as per reports. The police have filed FIRs under Indian Penal Code section 317 for abandoning a child, against unknown persons and launched an investigation.

As per reports, a newborn girl was found lying on the rad near Fatehwadi Metro in Vejalpur, when a rickshaw puller rescued the abandoned baby while the stray dogs were attacking her. He took the child home and later alerted the police about the incident. Following which, the newborn girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. Mumbai Police Busts Gang Selling Newborn Babies, 9 Including a Doctor Arrested.

In another incident, a baby girl was found lying under a parked car at Shyam Sundar Society in the same area, “The baby was found by a resident of the housing society from under a parked Baleno car after which she was taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment,” the police official privy to the investigation told the Indian Express. Tamil Nadu Baby Selling Case: Health Secretary Directs Namakkal DC to Probe Matter.

Recently, the dead body of a baby girl was also recovered in Ahmedabad from a garbage collection vehicle of the Municipal Corporation in Ellis Bridge area. In the case, the police has reportedly filed a case under section 318 of Indian Penal Code for disposing of a child's body.

