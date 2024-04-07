Vadodara, April 7: A student from Rajasthan committed suicide by leaping from the sixth floor of a university campus building in Gujarat's Vadodara, said officials on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday night in the Parul University campus. The reason for the suicide is yet to be known and an investigation is underway. More details are awaited. Visakhapatnam Shocker: First-Year Diploma Student of Chaitanya Engineering College Dies by Suicide Over Alleged Sexual Harassment by Faculty Member

Parul University in Vadodara has recently been the centre of several controversies. In February the university was spotlighted for racial tensions when African students, part of an international exchange programme, allegedly faced discrimination. These students reported instances of verbal abuse, physical heckling, and assaults, marring their educational journey in India. Further complicating the university's standing, the Gujarat High Court in March condemned the administration for admitting 38 ineligible students, marking a severe breach of academic integrity. Student Suicide in Andhra Pradesh: First-Year Student Kills Self by Jumping From College Building Over Sexual Harassment by Faculty Member in Vishakhapatnam

In a decisive move, the court ordered the university to refund the full fee, with interest and damages, totalling Rs 10 lakh to each affected student within a fortnight. The case also saw the university's Registrar being scrutinized for potential perjury, with a directive for an affidavit submission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2024 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).