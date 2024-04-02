Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A first-year diploma student, at Chaitanya Engineering College died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The student took to her WhatsApp and wrote a suicide note to her father, brother and brother-in-law, alleging that the college faculty members sexually harassed her.

She said that many female students like her have been sexually harassed with photos. Narrating her ordeal, she wrote in the letter that they harassed her by threatening to tarnish the family's honour by posting photos and videos taken secretly on social media if she complained to the police.

Later on Thursday night, at one o'clock, she died by jumping down from the college hostel building. She was rushed to the hospital by the college staff but was declared dead.

College hostel staff informed the parents that she was missing by around 9 pm on Thursday. Later, late at midnight, she jumped from the college hostel building.

Speaking to ANI, the deceased's brother said, "How can the missing girl jump off of the hostel building? After receiving information from the hostel staff, we dialled 100 and registered a missing complaint. Later on, we found her dead at the Chaitanya College hostel by 1 am. She had no injuries or blood marks on her body. How can she die by jumping from the hostel building?"

He further stated that four days from the date of the incident, the police have not taken any action in the matter. He added, The police say that they are busy with political campaigns and IPL duties. She wrote a message and sent it to the family members, saying that she took the step because of sexual harassment. Not only she but many other students were also threatened by faculties in the college, he added.

On Monday morning, a large number of people, including the girl's parents and relatives, reached the college and demanded justice for her.

Expressing his grief, the girl's father said that those responsible for his daughter's death should be severely punished. Many of the same college students staged a protest in front of the college to demand justice for her.

The ABVP and BJP Mahila Morcha also reached the college on Monday and demanded justice .

They said that police intentionally hid the incident and escaped from the case. It's been four days, and not a single action has been taken against the college management and accused culprits. Along with the deceased Rupa Shree, many other students were molested.

PM Palem inspector Rama Krishna said, "We registered the case under POCSO and the ragging Act sections. We are investigating the case. We received the text message of the deceased Rupa Sree." (ANI)

