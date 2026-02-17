Karnataka Horror: Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel Building, Father Alleges Harassment by Staff; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Bengaluru, February 17: A 16-year-old Class 10 student, identified as Kotresh, died early Monday morning, February 16, after allegedly jumping from the third floor of his school hostel in Bharamasagara, Karnataka. The incident occurred at approximately 7:14 AM at the DVS Residential School. CCTV video from the premises reportedly captured the teenager walking along the corridor several times and appearing to be under significant stress before climbing over the railing and jumping. Though he was immediately rushed to a local hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

The tragedy has sparked immediate outrage, as the student's father, Gurulingayya, has formally accused the school management of negligence and mental harassment. In a written complaint filed at the Bharamasagara Police Station, the father alleged that his son had reached out to him just a day earlier, on February 15, complaining about mistreatment by two hostel wardens. Despite these concerns being raised with the school principal, the family claims no action was taken to intervene or protect the student. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 7 Student Dies by Suicide After Binge-Watching Popular Japanese Web Series ‘Death Note’ in Karnataka’s CK Achukattu, Probe On.

CCTV Captures Final Moments of 16-Year-Old Who Jumped from DVS School Hostel

A 16-year-old Class 10 student died after falling from a school building at DVS Residential School in #Karnataka’s #Chitradurga district on Monday morning. The incident occurred at around 7.14 am. The student, identified as Kotresh, was rushed to hospital but was declared dead… pic.twitter.com/OrUNwhNk6G — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 16, 2026

Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From Hostel Building in Karnataka

According to the victim's family, the young student was under immense pressure following a recent dispute with a fellow student. Reports suggest a scuffle occurred over a trivial issue regarding the sharing of fruit, during which Kotresh was allegedly insulted and physically assaulted. The father alleges that instead of mediating the conflict, the hostel wardens, identified as Deepa and Nagaraj, subjected his son to further harassment.

The school principal, however, has denied these allegations, characterizing the incident as a "minor dispute" that had already been resolved by staff. The school administration maintained that the students had been watching a movie late into the night for Shivaratri and appeared normal. Despite these denials, police have registered a formal First Information Report (FIR) against the wardens, the principal, and the school management. Karnataka Tragedy: Mother and Daughter Die by Suicide in Mandya Amid Alleged Harassment From Neighbour During Wedding Preparations.

Police investigators have seized CCTV footage from the hostel, which remains a central piece of evidence. The footage reportedly shows Kotresh pacing the third-floor balcony for several moments before taking the extreme step. Authorities noted that his head hit the ground directly, leading to instantaneous and fatal injuries.

Chitradurga Superintendent of Police (SP) Ranjit Kumar Bandaru visited the scene to oversee the initial probe. "Based on the father's complaint, we are looking into the allegations of negligence and mental distress," the SP stated. The police are currently recording statements from other students and faculty members to determine if there was a pattern of bullying or administrative failure.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).