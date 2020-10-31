Jaipur, Oct 31: The Rajasthan government on Saturday invoked the National Security Act (NSA) in eight districts in the wake of the agitation call given by the Gujjar community leaders demanding the fulfilment of their pending demands.

The state Home Department issued directions to the district collectors of Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi and Jhalawar to use the powers to invoke the NSA saying that the gathering called at Pilupura on Sunday could turn violent. Gujjar Reservation Protest on November 1: Internet Services Suspended, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Blocked For 24 Hours by Rajasthan Govt.

On Friday, Gujjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti convenor Kirori Bainsla shrugged off any discussion and said that the community agitation will start from November 1.

Earlier, internet services have already been suspended in parts of eastern Rajasthan ahead of the proposed Gujjar protest on November 1, although a section of the community's leaders left for Jaipur to hold talks with the government late on Friday. Gurjar Stir Over Reservation to Begin in Rajasthan From November 1, Section 144 Imposed in Karauli; 8 District Placed Under National Security Act.

Internet services were suspended in parts of Bharatpur, Karauli, Dausa as well as Jaipur. In the capital city, internet was suspended for 24 hours in Kotputli, Paota, Shahpura, Viratnagar and Jamwaramgarh tehsils till 6 p.m. on Saturday. For Dausa, suspension of internet services was ordered in the entire district till 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The state government, in fact, is on high alert ahead of the November 1 protest, and has deployed additional Central and state police forces in the region. On Saturday, security forces were sent to the Gujjar dominated areas to take control of the law and order situation.

A total of 300 GRP and 100 RPF personnel have reached Bayana. Also, internet service has been suspended in Bayana, Roopwas, Bair, Bhusawar and Zen tehsils

On October 17, Gujjar leaders gave an ultimatum to the state government to accede to demands made by the community at a Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur or they would stage an agitation from November 1. The Mahapanchayat had been called by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, where he was joined by other leaders from the community, including Himmat Singh, who had broken off from Bainsla.

However, late on Friday, leaders from the Himmat Singh faction left Bayana in Bharatpur to hold talks with the government. According to Singh, a delegation of as many as 40 leaders left Bharatpur for Jaipur.

In Karauli, Bainsla addressed a press conference on Friday and asked supporters to gather at Pilupura in Bharatpur on Sunday morning.

