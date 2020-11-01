Bharatpur, November 1: The members of Gujjar community, on Sunday, blocked railway tracks in Bharatpur, as the community held protest in the state demanding reservations in public employment and academic institutions. Around seven trains have been diverted on the Hindaun city- Bayana rail route because of the agitation.

he youth are not getting employment. There is anger among them. Our movement will continue. We have spoken to Gehlot Ji, but nothing has happened so far."

Earlier on Sunday, Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "T