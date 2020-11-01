 Bharatpur, November 1:  The members of Gujjar community, on Sunday, blocked railway tracks in Bharatpur, as the community held protest in the state demanding reservations in public employment and academic institutions. Around seven trains have been diverted on the Hindaun city- Bayana rail route because of the agitation. Earlier on Sunday, Gujjar leader Vijay Bainsla said, "The youth are not getting employment. There is anger among them. Our movement will continue. We have spoken to Gehlot Ji, but nothing has happened so far." Gujjar Agitation: Rajasthan Government Invokes National Security Act in 8 Districts.

The Rajasthan Government, on Saturday- day before the protest, invoked the National Security Act in eight districts, as a precautionary measure against the possibility of the protest turning violent. These districts included Tonk, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dhaulpur, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. The state government, on Friday, had suspended internet services, SMS, MMS, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms for 24 hours. Gujjar Reservation Protest on November 1: Internet Services Suspended, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Blocked For 24 Hours by Rajasthan Govt.

The Gujjar community have been demanding a 5 per cent reservation as a part of the Most Backward Classes, over years. Earlier in October, Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti under Colonel Krori Singh Bainsla, organised a maha-panachayat in Adda village of Rajasthan and decided to hold a massive state-wide protest on November 1, if their demands were not fulfilled.

