The Rajasthan Government, on Saturday- day before the protest, invoked the National Security Act in eight districts, as a precautionary measure against the possibility of the protest turning violent. These districts included Tonk, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dhaulpur, Dausa, Jhalawar, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. The state government, on Friday, had suspended internet services, SMS, MMS, Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms for 24 hours. Gujjar Reservation Protest on November 1: Internet Services Suspended, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter Blocked For 24 Hours by Rajasthan Govt.
Rajasthan: Members of Gurjar Community block railway track in Bharatpur as part of their agitation demanding reservation. pic.twitter.com/UDEBiVFYSw
— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2020
