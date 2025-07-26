A shocking scene unfolded at a theatre in Mumbai during the screening of So Long Valley, where actress Ruchi Gujjar hit the film’s director and producer, Man Singh, with a chappal. The incident comes amidst a financial dispute between the actress and another producer of the film, Karan Singh Chauhan. A video of the incident, now viral on Instagram, shows Ruchi Gujjar screaming at the top of her voice at the producer, joined by other protestors at Cinepolis. Ruchi Gujjar has now filed an FIR against producer Karan Singh Chauhan, accusing him of cheating her of INR 24 lakh. Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics).

Ruchi Gujjar’s Financial Dispute With Producer Karan Singh Chauhan

What began as a professional collaboration has turned into a legal battle now. Actress Ruchi Gujjar has sought help from police, accusing So Long Valley producer Karan Singh Chauhan of duping her of INR 24 lakh under the pretence of co-producing a television show. An FIR was lodged at the Oshiwara Police station on Friday, July 24, 2025. During the special screening of So Long Valley at Cinepolis in Mumbai, where the producers were also present, Ruchi Gujjar staged a protest against them, raising slogans along with several others. During their verbal dispute, things got out of hand, and the actress also hit director Man Singh with a chappal.

Ruchi Gujjar’s Viral Video

What Is the Case?

According to Ruchi Gujjar, the matter pertains to the co-production of a Hindi television show. She claims to have transferred INR 24 lakh from her company, SR Event and Entertainment, to Karan Singh Chauhan's firm, K Studios, and other accounts between July 2023 and January 2024. Ruchi said that Karan Singh Chauhan approached her via WhatsApp, claiming that he was producing a TV show that would soon air on Sony TV. According to media reports, the actress said, "He offered to add me as a co-producer and also sent documents related to the project."

Believing the offer, Ruchi transferred payments to several accounts during the above-mentioned period, but the world for the show never started. She said, "Despite repeated contacts, he kept postponing them and lied." Ruchi claimed that Karan Singh Chauhan instead used her money to invest in the film So Long Valley.

Ruchi Gujjar Reveals She Was Threatened After Asking for Her Money

Things got worse after Ruchi Gujjar confronted Karan Singh Chauhan after learning about the film's release. "When I got the information that the film is releasing on July 27, I told him to return my money now, on which he started threatening me," the actress told in her complaint.

Case Registered

After a complaint was filed by Ruchi Gujjar, the Mumbai Police has registered a case under sections 318 (4), 352 and 351 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). It was also revealed that the actress has submitted bank account transaction details supporting her allegations. Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar Honours Indian Armed Forces With Powerful Red-Hand Tribute; Sonam Chhabra Remembers Pahalgam, Pulwama, Uri and 26/11 Terror Attack Victims in Heartfelt Red Carpet Moment (See Pics).

This is not the first time Ruchi Gujjar has gone viral on social media. Back in May 2025, the actress-model created a stir with her Cannes look, where she wore a necklace featuring photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress later called it as a tribute to him for his contributions to the country.

