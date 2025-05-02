New Delhi, May 2: Pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has appealed to the Sikh soldiers in the Indian Army not to fight for the country if India goes to war with Pakistan, adding that Islamabad is "friendly" for Sikhs and Khalistan. "If India attacks Pakistan, then it will be the final war for India and PM Modi. The Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar for the Pakistani army," Pannun said in a video message, the Dawn reported. In yet another provocative video, he said that in the event of India attacking Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam attack, it will be "final war" for New Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 'Sikhs For Justice' leader also claimed that Punjabis on the Indian side of the border 'would serve langar' to the Pakistani army in the event of the war. In his message to the Sikh soldiers, Pannun said that Pakistan wasn't the enemy but a friendly state which would be 'our neighbour once we liberate Punjab'. "Now is the time to say no to Narendra Modi's jingoistic war. Do not fight against Pakistan. Pakistan is not your enemy. Pakistan will be and is a friendly country for the Sikh people and for Khalistan. Once we liberate Punjab, Pakistan will be our neighbour," Pannun added. Pahalgam Terror Attack: ‘America Stands in Solidarity With India, Supports the Right To Defend Itself’ Says Pete Hegseth to Rajnath Singh.

Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan since last week's deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in the Jammu and Kashmir resort town, including 25 Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces to choose the time, target, and mode of the country's response to the cowardly attack. It is in this backdrop that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun seems to be trying to rile up the Sikh soldiers. His claims about the Sikhs and Punjabis, though, are unfounded and a desperate measure. Several Pakistani Ministers have claimed that a military action from India was imminent. Amit Shah Vows To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says ‘Won’t Spare a Single Terrorist’.

The Pakistani stock market crashed on Wednesday amid such reports although the Indian side hasn't reacted to them. "This is Narendra Modi's government that is behind the Pahalgam Hindu massacre," Pannun added, in a brazen allegation. As many as 26 people, including one Nepali national, were killed by terrorists at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on April 22, causing nationwide rage and drawing global condemnation. Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba's offshoot, The Resistance Front, initially claimed responsibility for the attack; however, as India stepped up its retaliatory preparations, the organisation denied its involvement in the attack.

