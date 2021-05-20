Gurugram, May 20: As many as 886 Covid patients in home isolation have received liquid oxygen cylinders at their doorstep via the online route, said Gurugram district administration officials.

The administration had launched a door-to-door delivery service of oxygen cylinders through an online portal "oxygenhry" nearly two weeks ago. With this initiative Covid patients in the city have been freed from stress and the black marketing of cylinders has also been stopped.

"In order to avail the service of oxygen cylinder refill, the patient or their families will have to apply online on the portal. ISRO Develops Portable Medical Oxygen Concentrator ‘SHWAAS’ to Fight Against COVID-19.

"On acceptance of the application, information will be sent to the patient's registered mobile number through an SMS," Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, said.

The applicant will also have to upload the photo of the oximeter for oxygen level or the doctor's prescription and Aadhaar number while applying online. In addition, it will be mandatory to write the age and address of the patient.

"An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number," a district administration official said. The district administration has already fixed the rate of cylinders. A small cylinder (B type) will cost Rs 80, big cylinder (D type) will cost Rs 250, while the delivery charge will be Rs 100.

An individual ordering the B-type small cylinder will have to pay Rs 180 (including the delivery charge) and anyone who gets a D-type big cylinder shipped will have to pay Rs 350.

