Gurugram, April 27: Amid complaints of relatives and family members of Covid patients misbehaving with the hospital staff and doctors in Gurugram, the police have decided to deploy personnel at the hospitals round the clock to deal with such situations. The police have decided to deploy more than 600 personnel across the district, especially at the dedicated Covid hospitals. The police personnel at the hospitals will not only safeguard the staff and doctors, but will also provide assistance to the Covid patients.

A senior police officer said on condition of anonymity, "In the second wave of the pandemic, the number of patients is increasing. Sometimes the relatives and family members of Covid patients create ruckus at the hospitals and even manhandle the doctors and staff by accusing them of negligence in treatment. Delhi: Apollo Hospital Staff Attacked By Relatives of COVID-19 Patient in Sarita Vihar; 8 Injured Including Doctors.

"Sometimes the situation goes out of control. The security guards posted at the hospitals cannot handle such situations. Keeping all these things in mind, the police department has decided to deploy over 600 personnel at the Covid hospitals. The process has already started at some places. All the policemen deployed at the hospitals will follow all the Covid guidelines, including using PPE kits and masks."

The officer also informed that the dedicated police helpline number -- 9999999953 -- meant for Covid patients received around 250 calls since Sunday evening. The number of staff manning the helpline will be increased soon, he added.

