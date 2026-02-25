New Delhi, February 25: Gold prices in India remained firm on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, supported by steady global bullion trends and cautious investor sentiment. Domestic rates tracked international market cues and currency movement, while retail demand across major jewellery hubs stayed moderate. Check the latest gold prices in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per the latest market averages, 24 carat gold is trading around INR 1,61,790 per 10 grams, while 22 carat gold is hovering near INR 1,48,310 per 10 grams in most key cities. Analysts say short term movement may continue amid global economic developments and US dollar fluctuations. Gold Rate Today, February 24, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 25, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Mumbai INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Chennai INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Kolkata INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Bengaluru INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Hyderabad INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Ahmedabad INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Jaipur INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Lucknow INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Bhopal INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Srinagar INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Jodhpur INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Noida INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Ghaziabad INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790 Gurugram INR 1,48,310 INR 1,61,790

In the futures market, MCX gold witnessed limited volatility, mirroring consolidation in global bullion prices. Traders are closely monitoring inflation data and geopolitical developments that may influence price direction in the coming sessions. Silver Rate Today, February 24, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.

Despite short term fluctuations, experts maintain that the long term outlook for gold remains positive due to its safe haven appeal and sustained investment demand. Buyers are advised to check live local rates before making major purchases, as prices may vary slightly across jewellers.

