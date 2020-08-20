Haryana, August 20: In a shocking incident, a portion of a road caved in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region on Thursday. Gurugram has been lashed with extremely heavy rainfall since the last two days. People took to social media to widely share images of the waterlogged streets and how they have been inconvenienced due to the rains.

Traffic movement was also disrupted near Sohna Chowk, Sikanderpur, Golf Course, Himgiri Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, and the roads towards Delhi and Jaipur. However, the most striking was the waterlogging on the posh Golf Course Road underpasses, which are touted to be aesthetically among the best in the country. Traffic police deployed its personnel on the waterlogged roads for regulating traffic. Delhi Traffic Update: Massive Traffic Snarl at Sarita Vihar, Maharaja Surajmal Marg And Other Places Due to Waterlogging; Check Routes to Avoid.

Portion of Road Caves in Near Gurugram's IFCO Chowk:

Haryana: A portion of road caves in near Gurugram's IFFCO Chowk, following heavy rainfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/tVQVfqEVfl — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

Gurugram witnessed the wrath of heavy rains as downpour lashed parts of Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday. People shared photos of the waterlogged streets and residents of dozens of localities in Gurugram were dealing with power cuts since 7 am Wednesday morning following heavy rains.

