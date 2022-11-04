Mumbai, November 4: The control room of the Mumbai Police has received a call regarding threat of terrorist attack on Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The Tardeo police reached the spot and Haji Ali Dargah officials have been alerted after the call. A BDDS and convent van were also dispatched to the spot. During this, the project site of L&T in the area was investigated. However, nothing was found at spot.

Sources said that when the police called the caller again, his phone was switched off. Investigation is also being done about the caller and what was the reason behind the call. Iran Terrorist Attack: 13 Killed, 21 Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Worshippers at Pilgrimage Site in Shiraz

So far it has been found that the caller is from Ulhasnagar and he is mentally Unstable. He is also currently undergoing treatment for the same. This phone was made on the last day on November 3. Mumbai Bomb Threat: Caller Claims Bomb Blasts To Take Place at Infinity Mall Andheri, PVR Mall Juhu, Sahara Hotel Airport; Investigation Underway

Earlier on August 20, the Mumbai Police Traffic Control Room had received a warning of a terrorist attack. Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar had told that late night traffic police control in Mumbai had received some messages, in which threats were being made talking about spreading terror referring to the incidents in Udaipur and Amravati.

