When you think about Mumbai sea coast, do you picture seeing beautiful corals? Very few of you may have seen some wonderful coral colonies along the Mumbai coastline. The BMC is now seeking a wildlife clearance to translocate 18 coral colonies from Worli and Haji Ali. These inter-tidal coral colonies found in the path of the Costal Road project may be translocated to Marine Drive, Geeta Nagar in Navy Nagar, and Colaba. Some pictures by Joyel Shaikh of the corals found along the coast of Haji Ali and Worli have been shared online and many of you would be unaware of their presence even.

As per reports in the Indian Express, on September 3, BMC applied for a wildlife clearance and submitted a proposal to Mangrove Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department to translocate the 18 coral colonies. The clearance has been stalled regarding more details about the site of translocation, legal status of the project among other things. The final clearance now lies with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) as the Mangrove cell has forwarded it to them. A Twitter user has shared some pictures of corals in Mumbai and you'd be surprised at the treasure we have along the coastline. The coastal road project has been facing opposition from the citizens and fishermen folk from last year.

Check Pics of Coral Colonies Of Mumbai:

Treasures from the Coast off Haji Ali & Worli ❤❤❤ Sadly we Mumbaikars have no clue what treasures our city holds We simply dump mud into the sea for a road & think we are devil-oping. Are we? 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YD5rNFrYxJ — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) October 19, 2020

Seen These Before?

Coral Life of Mumbai

So Colourful!

Were you even aware that Mumbai has such coral colonies. Not one or two but over 18 coral colonies are found in Haji Ali and Worli. As per the report, a study of marine biodiversity along the stretch of Worli and Haji Ali sees two species two species of the Rhizangiidae family (Oulangia and one unidentified species) with 18 colonies documented across 0.251 square metres. Another species of Dendrophylliidae family along with Rhizangiidae are across area at Haji Ali. These are hard corals and are visible during the low tide.

The Mangrove Cell and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) had earlier translocated coral fragments from Mumbai off the Malvan coast in Sindhudurg. With the final approval, this will be the second time such a project will be implemented.

