Haji Ali, Mahim Dargahs in Mumbai Closed For Devotees Till Further Notice Amid COVID-19 Spread

Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Mumbai, March 19: Amid the total positive coronavirus cases reacing 45 in Maharashtra, the administration of Haji Ali and Mahim Dargahs have restricted the entry of devotees till further notice. Though, no specific date has been mentioned of openiing these shrines, the administration stated that the devotees will not be able to enter the shrine.

Announcing about the latest development, as reported by the Times of India, the gates for devotees will remain closed in Haji Ali and Mahim dargahs till further notice. On an average Haji Ali gets 20,000 to 25,000 visitors daily while Mahim gets 12,000 to 15,000 visitors. These are two major Sufi shrines in Mumbai. Vaishno Devi Shrine Closed for Pilgrims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's the tweet by TOI:

#CoronavirusOutbreak | #HajiAli and #Mahim dargahs restrict entry of devotees till further notice. On an average Haji Ali gets 20,000 to 25,000 visitors daily while Mahim gets 12,000 to 15,000 visitors. These are two major Sufi shrines in Mumbai. #Coronavirus #COVID19 — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) March 19, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced the closure of religious Vaishno Devi Shrine amid the coronavirus spread in the country. Following the order, all operations of incoming and outgoing inter state buses from Jammu and Kashmir have been banned with immediate effect.

The Union Ministry had announced hat they have closed Red Fort and Rajghat for visitors until month-end amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The governemnt has also informed that Rajghat will be closed till March 31. Even, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Taj Mahal and the parliament have also been closed for visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.