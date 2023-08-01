Chandigarh, Aug 1: A day after violence erupted in Nuh district adjoining Gurugram, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said a curfew has been imposed, internet services suspended and security forces deployed to maintain law and order. The state Home Minister also said that the situation was currently under control. Meanwhile, Nuh Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar said no untoward incident had been reported so far, adding that flag marches were being carried out.

He said the administration will hold a meeting to assess the ground situation and take a call on the duration of the curfew. The Union government has deployed 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) until August 6 to bring the law and order situation under control. Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) had written to the Centre for the deployment of paramilitary forces. Nuh Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Gurugram After Clashes Break Out Between Two Groups.

The contingent includes four companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), two of the Border Security Force (BSF), two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 12 companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). As a precautionary step, the government has imposed Section 114 in Faridabad, Palwal, besides Gurugram. Gurugram School Holiday Today: All Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Gurugram Day After Clashes in Nuh and Other Parts of Haryana.

Haryana HM Anil Vij on Nuh Situation

#WATCH | On Nuh clashes, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "The situation in Nuh is under control and a curfew has been imposed in the district...Both communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons,… pic.twitter.com/zqzuOFhcWz — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Visuals From Nuh

Visuals from #Nuh, Haryana, where clashes broke out between two groups yesterday. Curfew has been imposed in the area and situation in under control now. pic.twitter.com/fL3aOBBQhA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023

At least three home guards were killed and nine police officers, including one Deputy Superintendent of Police rank and three inspectors, were injured in the communal violence that broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. Police have registered about 20 FIRs and detained some people in connection with the violence.

