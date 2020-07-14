Chandigarh, July 14: Amid rising coronavirus cases in Haryana, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government may impose a two-day lockdown in several cities of the state over the weekend, claimed media reports. Haryana Home and health minister Anil Vij also hinted that his government could seal state borders. COVID-19 cases continue to rise in cities like - like Gurugram, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Faridabad. India's Recovery Rate For COVID-19 Improves to 63.02%, Total Patients Recovered From Coronavirus Jumps to 571,459.

According to reports, the minister expressed concern over the rising coronavirus cases in the state. “About 80% of the cases are in districts in Delhi NCR. If need be, we will take whatever steps required, be it the need to seal the borders again or impose lockdown,” reported The Times of India quoting Vij as saying. Haryana has a COVID-19 recovery rate of about 75 percent. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9 Lakh-Mark With 28,498 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 23,727.

Coronavirus cases in Haryana are increasing rapidly in the past few days. The number of COVID-19 cases reached 21,929 after 689 people tested positive for the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll in the state also mounted to 308 on Tuesday. Currently, there are 4,984 active cases in the state.

