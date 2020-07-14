Mumbai, July 14: The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in India currently stands at 63.02 per cent, the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday. The PIB Maharashtra tweeted the recoveries/deaths ratio in the country was 96.01:3.99. India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 9 Lakh-Mark With 28,498 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 23,727.

#Coronawatch India Recovery rate: 63.02% Deaths:23,727 Recoveries: 5,71,459 No. of people under active medical supervision: 3,11,565 No. of people with #COVID19 so far: 9,06,752 Recoveries / deaths ratio: 96.01%: 3.99%👍#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/wWX2S6h4P7 — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) July 14, 2020

According to the health department, India now has a total of 906,752 cases of coronavirus, including 311,565 active cases and 571,459 recoveries. So far, 23,727 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus in the country.