Mumbai, January 28: The tragic crash of a Learjet 45 in Baramati on January 28, which claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, has reignited a national debate over the safety of small chartered aircraft. Aviation experts and regulatory bodies are now examining whether light jets and "air taxis" are inherently more prone to accidents than commercial airliners. While these aircraft offer flexibility for VVIP travel, the incident has highlighted critical vulnerabilities in the infrastructure and operational protocols governing private aviation in India.

Industry data suggests that while small planes like the Learjet 45 are engineering marvels, they often operate under different safety margins compared to large-scale commercial carriers. Factors such as the lack of advanced landing aids at smaller airstrips, single-pilot operations in some cases, and the physical limitations of smaller airframes during extreme weather or bird strikes are being cited as primary areas of concern by safety analysts. How Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashed? Minute-by-Minute Sequence of Events.

Why are Small Planes More Vulnerable?

Infrastructure Limitations

Unlike major international airports, smaller airstrips, including the one at Baramati, often lack sophisticated Instrument Landing Systems (ILS). This forces pilots to rely on visual approaches, which become extremely hazardous during periods of low visibility or sudden fog, as seen during Wednesday's fatal attempt.

Aerodynamic Stability

Small jets have significantly less mass and a smaller wing surface area than commercial airliners, making them far more susceptible to "wake turbulence" and sudden wind shears. In high-pressure weather systems, these aircraft can lose stability much faster, giving pilots a shorter window of time to recover from a stall or a sudden descent. Ajit Pawar Funeral Details: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra Deputy CM’s Last Rites on January 29; Check Time, Venue and Other Details.

Bird Strikes and External Hazards

Due to their smaller engine intake and lighter airframes, a bird strike that might only cause minor damage to a large Boeing 737 can be catastrophic for a light jet. In the Baramati region, which has high bird activity near agricultural lands, the risk of engine ingestion or cockpit glass failure is a recurring safety challenge for private operators.

Operational Pressures

Private charters often face "get-there-itis," a psychological pressure on pilots to complete a mission for high-profile clients despite deteriorating weather. Unlike commercial airlines with rigid dispatch centers, small operators may have less oversight, potentially leading to riskier decision-making during marginal weather conditions.

Despite the recent tragedy, the Learjet 45 is globally recognised as a high-performance aircraft with a generally solid safety record. However, experts note that its high approach speed requires precision handling. Any technical malfunction during the "final flare" or landing phase, such as a landing gear failure or tire burst, can result in the aircraft veering off the runway at high velocity, as appears to have happened in this instance.

Ajit Pawar Dies in Tragic Plane Crash

On the morning of January 28, 2026, at approximately 8:44 AM, a chartered Bombardier Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK) carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at Baramati Airport, killing all five people on board. The aircraft, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, had departed Mumbai at 8:10 AM for a scheduled political rally. According to flight tracking data and eyewitness accounts, the jet appeared "unstable" during its second landing approach and ultimately struck the runway threshold, erupting into a massive ball of fire.

The impact was so severe that the aircraft was reduced to ashes, and Pawar’s body was reportedly identified by his wristwatch. The tragedy also claimed the lives of his Personal Security Officer, an attendant, and the two pilots, Captain Sumit Kapoor and First Officer Shambhavi Pathak. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched an investigation into the crash, with preliminary reports pointing to poor visibility as a likely contributing factor.

