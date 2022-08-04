Hansi, August 4: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was allegedly murdered by six to seven unidentified men in Hansi. As per the report by the Tribune, a group of assailants barged into the house when the victim was sleeping and started thrashing him with iron rods and sticks.

As per the reports, the victim tried to escape but all in vain as the group caught him on the road and surrounded him. The group of assailants then beat the man to death. The deceased, identified as Vikas, was taken to a hospital but was declared dead. Mumbai: Youth Killed by Unidentified Men in Powai, Cops Nab Accused Within 2 Hours of Murder Using Social Media.

Reportedly, the entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the street. Cops have filed a case against unidentified men and are probing into the incident to find the reason behind the crime.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2022 01:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).